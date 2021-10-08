William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 181,374 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,374 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Renasant by 3.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,068,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

