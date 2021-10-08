William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 96,277 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 96,277 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Illumina by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,067,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Illumina by 3.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,049,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $404.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

