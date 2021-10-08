Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $236.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 232.76 ($3.04), with a volume of 859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.99).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £194.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. Wilmington’s payout ratio is currently -0.40%.

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

