Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

