Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,883.07 ($63.80).

WIZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WIZZ traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,762 ($62.22). 208,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,633. The company has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,029.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,855.12.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.