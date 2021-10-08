Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $83.53.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 186.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 117.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 146,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30,468.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

