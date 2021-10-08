Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

