Xion Finance Reaches Market Cap of $315,602.87 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $315,602.87 and $9,098.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00146115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00091219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,157.80 or 1.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.70 or 0.06415991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,743,351 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.