XSGD Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1% against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $71.78 million and $1.01 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00146115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00091219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,157.80 or 1.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.70 or 0.06415991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 112,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 97,441,127 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

