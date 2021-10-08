XTX Topco Ltd Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $12,735,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

