XTX Topco Ltd Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 253,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 926,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

ABCB opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

