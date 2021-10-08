XTX Topco Ltd Invests $237,000 in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $329,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of VSTO opened at $41.83 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

