XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $229,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

