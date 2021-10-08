XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 795,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,718,000 after buying an additional 91,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.11.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

