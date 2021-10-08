XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.05% of Black Diamond Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 257,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

