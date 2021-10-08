XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at about $892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 56.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of SJI opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

