Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.57. Xylem also reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,104 shares of company stock worth $11,394,095. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $157,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Xylem by 44.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after acquiring an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 4,439.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 336,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Xylem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,660. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45. Xylem has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

