Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.
LON:YCA opened at GBX 325.50 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £499.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 393.47 ($5.14). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.58.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
