Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

LON:YCA opened at GBX 325.50 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £499.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 393.47 ($5.14). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.58.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

