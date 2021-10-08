Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $125.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

