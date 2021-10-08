Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Yum China were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Yum China by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Yum China by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,790,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

