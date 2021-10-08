Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Update

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 146,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

YMTX stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.72. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

