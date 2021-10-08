Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 14,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

