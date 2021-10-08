Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

PRTG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.72 million and a PE ratio of -15.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.