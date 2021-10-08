Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,077,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,160 shares of company stock worth $465,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.04. 488,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,237. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.