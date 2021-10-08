Zacks: Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. APA posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 612.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

APA opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in APA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

