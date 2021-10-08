Zacks: Analysts Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.94. 51,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,230. The company has a market cap of $74.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

