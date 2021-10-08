Zacks: Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

DCOM traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,143. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

