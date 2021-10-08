Zacks: Analysts Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of EWCZ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,477. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $32.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.70.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

