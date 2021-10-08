Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $80,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,984,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,951 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $15.18 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

