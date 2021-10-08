Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.10). Argo Group International reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

