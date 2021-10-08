Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.10). Argo Group International reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.