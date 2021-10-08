Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post $1.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.19. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,845. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.47.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

