Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

OFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

