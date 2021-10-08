Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

FHN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,794,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

