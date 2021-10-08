Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report $64.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.55 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $38.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $221.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.93 million to $222.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $266.77 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $283.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,979. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $800.37 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

