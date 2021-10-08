Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Livent posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

LTHM stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.22. 31,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Livent has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after purchasing an additional 672,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after buying an additional 514,927 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Livent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Livent by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after buying an additional 272,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

