Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.31 Million

Analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will announce $27.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.03 million to $27.60 million. Radius Global Infrastructure reported sales of $17.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $104.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.12 million to $104.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $138.26 million to $148.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on RADI. Raymond James raised their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

Shares of RADI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 832,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,207. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

