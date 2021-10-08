Zacks: Brokerages Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AstroNova.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 9,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,321. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.44 million, a PE ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.