Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 86.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

