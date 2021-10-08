Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.73 Million

Analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report sales of $253.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $253.10 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $204.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.31.

Shares of CDAY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.86. 5,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -275.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $120.04.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

