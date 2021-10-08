Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. 9,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

