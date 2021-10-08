Zacks: Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.55 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $21.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.76. 2,150,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

