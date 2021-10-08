Zacks: Brokerages Expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Post $0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

