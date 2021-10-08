Zacks: Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.88 Billion

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post $8.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.82 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $33.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.96 billion to $33.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,606,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.55. 6,887,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,744,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average is $137.74. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

