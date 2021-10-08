Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

