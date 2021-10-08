Zacks Investment Research Downgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

EJTTF stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.06. easyJet has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

