Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 780,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,281,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

