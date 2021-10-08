Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) to Sell

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Pareto Securities began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.13.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.