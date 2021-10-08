Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Hold

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

HPP stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -675.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

