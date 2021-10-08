Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Hold

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

IEA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,414. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $262.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth about $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,689,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 963,607 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth $8,203,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 384,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

