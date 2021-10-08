Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 857,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Construction (STRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.